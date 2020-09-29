ASUU threatens to sanction Rivers lecturers over school reopening

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened to sanction lecturers in Rivers State-owned universities if they resume lectures, Daily Times Nigeria has learnt.

According to reports, the ASUU National President, Abiodun Ogunyemi, stated this while reacting to the directive of the Rivers State Government that tertiary institutions, secondary and vocational schools to reopen on Monday, October 5.

Ogunyemi, who spoke on a radio, 92.3 Nigeria Info, in Port Harcourt and monitored by our correspondent, said ASUU had not exempted any of its branches from the ongoing strike.

“We have not exempted any branch of our union from the ongoing strike.

“Any branch that does that will be violating our directives and what we do in such situations is to take them through our procedure and apply appropriate sanctions.”

Also speaking, the Port Harcourt Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Uzo Onyebinama, said although the unions in Rivers State universities were on suspension for previously flouting the order of strike, it did not expect the members to resume classes.