ASUU strike still ongoing till FG intervenes – Ogunyemi

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has debunked reports that its ongoing strike has been suspended.

Daily Times reports that it reacted to the #ASUUResumes trend on Twitter.

Clarifying the reports via its Twitter handle, said, “Contrary to speculations making the rounds in the social media that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has called off strike, nothing of such is true.

“If we are going to call off our strike, there is a process that will be followed and nothing of such has been done.”

READ ALSO: ASUU reveals when universities will reopen

Also, ASUU’s president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, had vowed that the union would sustain its ongoing strike action until the Federal Government addresses all its demands.

Ogunyemi said ASUU was asking the Federal Government to implement the 2012 universities’ needs assessment.

Ogunyemi stated, “Salary issues are still there; we have not fully addressed that. It appears that some forces in government are bent on making our members to suffer by withholding their salaries. But we believe that once we sort out the issues of the Universities’ Transparency and Accountability Solution, other issues will fall in place.

“The 2009 agreement we had with the government stipulates that that agreement will be reviewed every three years, but since then, we have not been able to review the salary scale.

“That is why we are saying that the negotiation we started with the government in 2017 ought to have been completed and with the completion of that negotiation process, a new salary scale should be in place.

“We are insisting that the process is completed before this ongoing strike is suspended among other things.”