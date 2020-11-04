ASUU strike: FG falsifies eight months’ unpaid salary claims

The Federal government has debunked claims by university lecturers that they are yet to be paid for eight months, Daily Times gathered.

Emeka Nwajiuba, the Minister of State for Education, made this statement on Channels Television’s Politics Today that the claim was false, adding that some lecturers got excess salaries and had to refund it to the government.

There has been some controversy over the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) into the educational system.

Lecturers under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had faulted the introduction of IPPIS.

Amid the controversy over IPPIS, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi had accused the federal government of withholding the salaries of lecturers for eight months.

However, Nwajiuba said: “I think it is a lie to say the government has not paid them in eight months. It will be unfair to the government and wouldn’t be necessary to bring that kind of argument because some people may have different levels.

“Some people even got salaries that were not adequate. Some people got over and had to refund. There were so many issues with it.”

READ ALSO: National Assembly, Northern govs to be sued over social media bill