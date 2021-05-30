ASUU gets new president

Emmanuel Osodeke, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) immediate past vice-president, has been elected as the union’s new president.

Mr. Osodeke, a professor of soil science at the Federal University of Agriculture in Umudike, Abia State, was elected during a three-day union convention held at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, early Sunday morning.

He succeeded Biodun Ogunyemi, an education professor at Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Chris Piwuna of the University of Jos was elected as vice president; Olusiji Sowande of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, was elected as treasurer; and Ade Adejumo, a professor from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, was elected as financial secretary.

Austen Sado, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, was elected as investment secretary; Adamu Babayo, of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, was elected as the union’s internal auditor; and Stella-Maris Oke, of the Cross Rivers State University of Science and Technology, was elected as the new welfare secretary.

Meanwhile, Mr Ogunyemi, Mr Osodeke’s predecessor, described his two-term presidency as a period of service to the country.

Mr Ogunyemi praised the union and his colleagues for their support and encouragement over the phone with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

He emphasized that whatever was accomplished during his term was the result of teamwork, and he pushed his successors to carry on the legacy.