ASUU donates N63.2 million twin lecture theatre to Unijos 

The hall was erected through the contribution from the salaries of Unijos ASSU members, says the chapter Chairperson, Dr. Lazarus Maigoro.

Speaking during the commissioning, Maigoro said the sacrifice made by its members was bore out of the infrastructural deficit suffered by the University.

According to him: “The over-riding motivation for the sacrifice and intervention made by our members to resolve to contribute N63.2 million from their hard earned and meager salaries, to construct this 1000 Capacity Twin Lecture Theatre, to be donated to the University and by extension the federal government, was as a result of the fact that the Nigeria University education system is bedevilled by gross infrastructural deficit which the government seem to show very little concern”.

The Jos ASSU boss said one of the reasons why the union is always on strike is due to lack of adequate infrastructures for the purpose of quality teaching and learning.

“Our union has always impressed on the federal government the need to inject more funds into the University system to address this systemic decay and rather than seen as partners in the pursuit of quality education, government rather sees us as clogs in the wheel of progress in the education system”.

However, while acknowledging the effort of the union, the National President ASSU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this is the first time in the history of university education, that a campus based union would conceive, implement and deliver a project of this magnitude for the use of staff and students.

Ogunyemi was startled that the success was achieved through the voluntary donations from the paltry, irregular and sometimes amputated salaries of ASSU members.