ASUU directs members to seek alternative means of survival

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Tuesday, advised lecturers to immediately seek alternative means of survival.

The Abuja zone of the union, which expressed anger over the non-payment of salaries to its members by the Federal Government at a press conference held Tuesday morning at the University of Abuja campus, asked students and parents not to expect any possible resumption of universities soon.

Prof. Theophilus Lagi, the Coordinator of ASUU (Abuja Zone), during a press conference at the Gwagwalada campus of the University of Abuja, said that members were “relentlessly determined to continue with the ongoing strike until our demands are met.”

ASUU said, “Our members have been advised to seek other legitimate means of survival as the government has not released salaries withheld since February 2020.

“Today, we wish to let Nigerians especially our students and parents know that there is no hope in sight to ending or suspending the ASUU strike that has lingerd for several months as Government is yet to show serious commitment towards addressing our core demands”

The union especially accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige of showing disdain for Nigerian academics.

“One need not be a psychologist to understand the behavior and recent utterances of the Minister of Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige. The Minister has clearly shown his disdain for Nigerian academics and has failed to play the role of an unbiased umpire in moderating the imbroglio”

“In the past few weeks, for instance, Ngige has said one thing when he met with the union and a different thing on the same subject in interviews with the media.

The text further said “He has now become the spokespreson to the accountant general of the federation and the ministry of finance, instead of finding solution for lecturers to get back to work,he is turning the wheel of progress backwards by setting ASUU on a collision course with other presure groups in the university. Clearly Dr Ngige is on a war part with ASUU,”