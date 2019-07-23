The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin, UNILORIN , Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, has said the protracted crisis rocking the local chapter of Academic Staff Union ofUniversities, ASUU, has brought a lot of discomfort to the innocent academic staff and students of the University

The vice chancellor, while speaking with journalists at the institution, said the on-going efforts aimed at resolving the prolonged feud would normalise relationships with the national headquarters of the union.

Explaining what led to his administration’s involvement in the reconciliatory process, Abdulkareem said: We had a Senate meeting where it was reported that staff of the university are undergoing a lot of harassment over the

issue and there arose an agitation on the part of staff for the management to play its paternal role to ensure that Unilorin academics are given accommodation in other universities.