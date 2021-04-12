ASUP rejects Nigerian govt’s appointment of rectors for six new polytechnics

On Sunday, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) protested the Federal Government’s latest selection of rectors for the country’s six new polytechnics.

In a statement issued on Sunday, ASUP President Anderson Ezeibe requested that the rectors’ appointment be revoked immediately.

The appointment of rectors, according to Ezeibe, violated Section 8, 2 of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019. (a).

The six new polytechnics are the Federal Polytechnics Ohodo (Enugu), Ugep (Cross River), Shendam (Plateau), Monguno (Borno), and Wannune (Benue).

Five of the six appointees, according to ASUP, do not meet the legal criteria for the appointment of rectors in federal polytechnics across the country.

He said: “It is regrettable that the government, through officials of the Federal Ministry of Education has become principal violators of the laws governing the operations of Nigerian Polytechnics.

“This latest assault comes despite the contents of a recent ruling by the National Industrial Court in Abuja, in which the court affirmed the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the Federal Ministry of Education and its officials committed to fully comply with the provisions.”

ASUP also threatened to escalate its current industrial action as a result of the action of the federal government.