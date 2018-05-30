LASU VC harps on importance on peace to development

Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, has called on stakeholders within the University community to allow peace and tranquility to reign on campus for development to take place.

The VC made this call while addressing members of the University community at the coconut breaking ceremony as part of activities marking the 2017 convocation.

According to him, the development being witnessed in LASU presnetly is as a result of the ongoing peace being currently enjoyed on campus, saying that LASU is striving to become one of the best universities in Africa.

“My appeal to everyone is that we should not look back despite the challenges we are facing and we should not expect the University management to meet all our demands; even in our respect homes, we cannot expect to get all that we want”, he said.

Prof. Fagbohun however assured them that what LASU will ensure to do is to be transparent, accountable and be fair to all as he urged the students not to allow anyone to use them to disrupt the ongoing peace on campus by causing crisis which will only prolong the academic calendar and deprive them from graduating at the right time.

President of the Lagos State University Alumni Association, Major General (rtd) Cecil Ezekaete, described the annual coconut breaking event as significant because it signifies the end of a session and ushering in new one.

He said the event also signifies peace, unity and development on campus as he thanked the Vice Chancellor for rebranding LASU and given it a new name.

” In those days employers of labour used to push aside certificates of LASU graduates and consider other graduates for employment but today the image of LASU has changed and gone are the days when the university was synonymous to crisis’, he said.

He also urged staff unions to cooperate with the University management, saying it is about give and take, thus they should give room to constructive engagement, spirit of togetherness and unity.