Astute diplomat George Obiozor elected Ohanaeze president-general

By Val Okara, Owerri &Charles Onyekwere

Ambassador George Obiozor on Sunday at the Dan Anyim Stadium, Owerri Imo state emerged as the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He polled 304 votes to beat two other contestants Mr. Valentine Oparaocha with 15 votes and Uju Saviour three votes.

The three contestants that withdrew from the presidential race to include Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike, Prof. Osy Nwaebo and Uju Saviour.

The new deputy President General of Igbo apex group Obi Nwali emerged unopposed.

The post of the Secretary General was clinched by Okey Emuche with 265 votes to beat his rivalry Mr. Mr. Kalu Iweke who polled eight votes.

Mrs. Beatrice Eze was returned unopposed as the national treasurer as Alex Ogbonna emerged unopposed as the Public Secretary.

Also returned unopposed were Bathlomew Okere ,Joseph Ejiogu and Anieke Peter Chidera as financial Secretary, Legal adviser and Assistant Secretary respectively.

Mr. Nnnamdi Eze scored 112 votes to clinched the post of Assistant Financial Secretary to beat Nwabundu Macdon with 18 votes.

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi and his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Sunday led eminent Igbo citizens to elect a new president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Eight candidates purchased forms for the presidential poll include Valentine Oparaocha, Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, George Obiozor, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, Dr. Joe Nworgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Prof. Eze Chukwunyere Nwebo and Uju Sergius.

Though two candidates, Osuagwu and Asoluka did not return their nomination forms.

The election was witnessed by the governors of Abia, Anambra and Enugu states being represented while Dr Chris Ngige, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu and Dr. Uche Ogah ministers of Labour, Science and Technology and Mines and steel development; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Prince B B pugo.

Also present were former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, former Governors of Ebonyi, Dr. Sam Egwu, former governor of Enugu state, Dr Okwusilieze Nwodo; former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim; Senator Andy Uba, Sen Osita Izunaso, Senator Been Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Prof ABC Nwosu, Chief Chekwas Okorie and Chief CC Okeke While the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and the former chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri led other traditional rulers, Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuema led religious leaders to the election.

Speaking on behalf of South East Governors Forum before the commencement of voting, chairman of the forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi commended the outgoing president general, Nnia Nwodo for conducting a successful election in spite of the efforts of the Igbo detractors.

Umahi stated that South East governors endorsed the process and would stand by the outcome of the election. He tasked the incoming executive to continue to let the same spirit of love for Ndigbo continue as they win the election.

The governor added that they should continue to fight for the unity of Nigeria as that according to him, would benefit Ndigbo more.

He lamented that South East governors have been singled out for castigation because “we’ve always supported the unity of this country.

But one thing we hold very dear is our love for Ndigbo. That comes first before political party.

We don’t care what people say about that”. Uzodimma thanked South East governors for playing important role in the unity of the people of the region.

He described the electoral process and its outcome as “a new order, a new rapprochement, a new attitude and a new Igbones.

“My happiness is because Igbos are together against the wishes of some people who don’t wish us well. “We’ve always come first in everything.

Why we are behind is because the spirit I’m seeing here today was absent. We must go back to history to find our roots”, Uzodimma said.

The outgoing president general, Nnia Nwodo thanked Ndigbo across the world for the support given to his executive and urged them to give same support to the incoming executive.

Nwodo described the absent who were trying to destroy the organization as people who did not mean well for Ndigbo. He called on “our dissenting brothers to please shealth your swords and come back to the family”.