Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe, says UNICEF

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF has advised Nigerians to take advantage of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by getting vaccinated to reduce spread of the disease.

The UN body while emphasising that the vaccine is safe cautioned against rumours regarding the efficacy of vaccine .

Speaking during a three-day media dialogue organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the ministry of information, UNICEF Specialist, Communication for Development, C4D Mrs Elizabeth Onitolo, warned that everyone was at risk of contracting the virus.

While disclosing that government was doing everything possible to get people to focus on the science that justified the use of the vaccine rather than create sensational politics, the C4D specialist said, there is no one with natural immunity to COVID-19.

To this end, she stressed the need for continued observation of the COVID-19 guildlines such as frequent washing of hands, use of face masks and observing physical distancing.

According to her “COVID-19 vaccine is safe; the vaccine has been certified safe by the World Health Organisation and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“COVID-19 does not contain any micro-chips as it is being speculated in some section; there is need to continue to wear face mask even after vaccination”.

Earlier, the Director, planning research and statistic, Adamawa state ministry of health, Dr Stephen John also called on journalists to help address the rumours and myths around the COVID-19 vaccine through their reportage.

While debunking rumours of blood clot surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine, he pointed out that the outcome of a recent research conducted revealed there is no link between the vaccine and blood clot.

He said, “Contrary to allegations of blood clot that was mentioned about the AstraZeneca vaccine, a recent research that was carried out revealed that there was no link between the vaccine and blood clot.

“Where is this story coming from, don’t be surprise that there are other organisations from the back ground pushing this falsehood as part of their marketing strategy”.

“Every vaccine has its side effect. Even paracetamol, that we take everyday has its side effects. It can eat up your liver like acid once taken in excess. Penicillin also has it’s own side effects. Nigerians should disregard the rumour and go for the vaccine.”

In a mesage, the minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who was represented by a staff of the ministry, Mr Temitoye Falayi said, the engagement was apt hence it would help to sensitise Nigerians on the need to take the vaccine.