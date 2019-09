Davido has officially proposed to his girlfriend, Chioma and she said a resounding ‘YES’.

Showing off her huge engagement ring, Davido wrote, ‘she said, ‘yes’. Big Rock #Assurance2020,

Davido has been dating Chioma for over five years and in 2018 they broke the internet when he bought her a brand new porsche SUV to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

A few weeks ago, they had their family introduction and now all is set for their wedding in 2020.