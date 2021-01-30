Association directs traders to obey Covid guidelines at markets

The Market Traders’ Association of Nigeria (MATAN) has directed its members across the country to comply strictly with the recent presidential directive on COVID-19 guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus at markets.

The association’s National President, Mr. Jamilu Abbas, gave the directive on the sideline of the inauguration of the Lagos State caretaker committee on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, 2021, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the disease in the country.

The law prescribes six months jail term for persons convicted for disobeying any COVID-19 guideline.

Abass warned that any trader, who fails, neglects or refuses to enforce the provisions of the regulations would be subjected to disciplinary action by the association.

According to him, no member or buyer will be allowed to make transactions without wearing face mask, adding that “in view of this, we are planning to produce large quantities of customised face masks for our members.”

He said that members should also maintain physical distance while at the market and wash their hands before and after attending to customers.

Abbas said that the association was organsing a sensitisation programme across the country on the need for members to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

Also, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, MATAN, Mr. Mohammed Labaran, said that the association was planning to reduce food prices in the country.

Labaran noted that the association, during in its last meeting with BOT members, had come up with plans on how it could assist the masses by ensuring that food items were affordable in market.