The Lagos state chapter of the Progressives Peoples Alliance (PPA) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assign portfolios to screened ministerial nominees based on their competence.

Chairman of the party in the state, Olumide Oguntoyinbo, made the call on Friday in Lagos in an interview. He said that ministers would perform better if given portfolios in areas where they have competence and experience.

Oguntoyinbo advised the President to put “round pegs in round holes,” saying that will enable them to deliver on their responsibilities, adding that “we urge the President to assign portfolios to ministerial nominees immediately after all screening by the Senate.

”This will help to fasten the wheel of governance and facilitate the realisation of budgetary goals. In assigning portfolios, the president should consider the competence and experience of would-be ministers and ensure that assigned responsibilities match their expertise and passion.

”Someone with expertise in agriculture should be put in that ministry while a nominee knowledgeable in military affairs should be appointed as minister of defence. Putting round pegs in round holes is the only way the country can get the best of out of the would-be ministers,” he said.

Oguntoyinbo remarked that portfolios should have been attached to nominees presented for screening as this would help the Senate to better assess the nominees with relevant questions.

He however, commended the Senate for the screening the nominees, but said that there was still room for improvement and however, decried the low number of women ministerial nominees.

According to the party chairman, seven female nominees is a far cry from the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, insisting that said there were many capable women and young people in the country, adding that the president should have increased their representation substantially

He therefore, urged the President to appoint more women and young people as special advisers and special assistants to correct the imbalance and further called on Nigerians to protect the unity of the country jealously and shun acts that can undermine the unity.