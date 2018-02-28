Assets Declaration: CCT fixes March 8 for final addresses on Saraki’s trial

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Tuesday fixed March 8 for the adoption of final written addresses by lawyers in the trial of the Senate President, Dr. Olubukola Saraki, over his alleged involvement in false assets declaration.

The adoption of the written addresses, which was slated for Monday by the Chairman of the CCT, Mr Danladi Yakubu Umar, could not hold, following complaint by one of the lead lawyers to Saraki, Mr Kanu Agabi (SAN) that he was served with the final brief of argument by the prosecution after close of work on Monday.

Agabi, who led a team of other senior lawyers for Saraki, pleaded with the tribunal to adjourn the matter to a new date to enable him study and respond to the brief of argument served on him late by the prosecution.

The prosecuting lawyer, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) admitted that his brief was served late, but blamed the defence lawyers for the lateness on the grounds that their own brief of argument was served on him after seven days as ordered by the tribunal.

Jacobs told the tribunal that because the defence lawyers filed their brief of argument out of time, the settlement of his own brief was affected.

Having listened to both sides, the tribunal chairman subsequently adjourned the matter to March 8 for adoption of final written address.

Umar also said that after the formal adoption of the written address, the tribunal will take a date for final judgment in the trial which commenced since 2015 when Saraki emerged as Senate President.

Saraki is standing trial on allegations of false assets declaration brought against him by the Federal Government before the CCT while the Senate President had on February 6 closed his defense after calling only one witness, Dr Ademola Adebo, from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) who testified in his favour.

Although, Saraki, through his lawyer, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), had at the commencement of proceedings on that day, told the Tribunal that he has lined up four witnesses to testify in his favour. But Saraki made a U-turn when the legal team decided to limit themselves to only one witness.

Shortly after the lone defence witness was cross-examined by Jacobs, the tribunal Chairman Umar asked the parties for direction over further proceedings in the matter.

Agabi later conferred with his client in the box and at the end of the conversation, announced that the defence would no longer call the remaining three witnesses.

He consequently applied for a date for adjournment to enable parties adopt their final addresses

The Tribunal Chairman subsequently adjourned the matter till February 27.

Although Saraki was arraigned in 2015 on 18-count charge, the tribunal had on June 13, 2017, discharged and acquitted Saraki in a ruling on a no-case submission.

The tribunal had held that the charges against Saraki were based on hearsay and untenable in laws.

But the Court of Appeal in a judgment delivered on December 12, 2017 over the appeal by the Federal government, held that the prosecution had prove a prima facie case on three of the 18-count charge against Saraki.