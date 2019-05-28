Asset declaration: Those facing corruption charges will fight back in 2023 – Buhari

Receives asset declaration forms from CCB

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that with the ongoing fight against corruption by his administration, he expected that those who are being prosecuted will fight back when he leaves office in 2023.

The President gave the hint on Monday in his office, when the management of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) led by the Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isa, presented him and the Vice President two assets declaration forms each for the end of tenure and beginning of new tenure declaration.

Asset declaration is part of the constitutional requirements for every public officer – President, Vice, Minister, members of the National Assembly and others to swear in their assets declaration and liabilities in compliance with paragraph 11 sub 1 of the part 1 of fifth schedule to the constitution.

Buhari said that he cannot over-emphasise the importance of the CCB because “Nigerians are notorious for cutting shortcut in serving and account public responsibilities,” adding that his administration has been trying to “impress our nation and the world that this administration is based on accountability. “

He noted that it is only institutions the CCB that will bail the nation out from the efforts that his administration has been making to make sure that people in public office do not abuse that public office and that those “who come in and those that are leaving in certain positions make sure that they hold the integrity of the office and of the country generally.”

“I assure you I will quickly fill this form and dispatch it back to you so that at the end of 2023, I believe there are a lot of people that will like to take it back on me.

So please, make sure you keep it safely because there are people who believe they shouldn’t be questioned which they are being questioned and some of them are already in trouble.

I expect them to fight back and this is one of the instruments. So I hope you will keep it when I finish,” the President said.

The chairman, Prof. Isa told the President that it was in view of the constitutional requirement that they presented the form to him to declare his assets before taking oath of office for second term.

He said: “We found it pertinent to present ourselves and also present the forms to Mr. President and the Vice President for end of tenure and beginning of new tenure in office. The forms are readily here with us for presentation.

Isa, who expressed the gratitude of the management and board members for appointing them into the office, assured that they will continue to give in their best for the good interest of the country.

“We first have to start by expressing our sincere gratitude to Mr. President for finding us worthy of being appointed to head this very important and sensitive agency as a pioneer anti- corruption institution.

“Mr. President, we are very much grateful for this honour done to us and we want to assure you that we will do our work with every sense of honesty.

“Secondly, we want to congratulate you for winning the 2019 general election and for the inauguration that is forthcoming on 29, May,” he said.

Those at the brief event included Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The CCB team was led by the Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isa, Murtala Kankia, Dr. Emmanuel Attah, all board members.