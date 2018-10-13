ASSAPIN holds first AGM, commends FG thrive on Agric

Association of Small Scale Agro Producers In Nigeria (ASSAPIN) has commended the Federal Government for the giant stride it has achieved in the agricultural sector of the economy.

ASSAPIN gave the commendation during its first Annual General Meeting held in Abuja recently.

National President of the association, Joshua Jonathan said that the present has done much in the area of agriculture noting that under the leadership of the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development ASSAPIN participated fully in some of the programmes.

Mohammed Ibrahim of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), said that the Ministry congratulated and commended the officials and members of ASSAPIN for holding her first Annual General Meeting at the time the present administration was making effort of diversifying the nation economy from oil based to agriculture and solid minerals.

Ibrahim said that ASSAPIN mobilizes and empowers the small scale-holders farmers for self-reliance in promoting federal government diversifying approach in a key area, particularly in Agriculture.

He said that government facilitated stakeholders’ workshop on understanding and mainstreaming the Finance Investment Implementation Plan of the Agricultural Promotion Policy into the process of developing the 2nd Nigeria Agricultural Investment Plan (NAIP2).

He further reiterated the Ministry’s commitment towards supporting Small Scale Farmers which have been able to accomplish a reviewed and redesigning the Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) to Agric Input Management Support Scheme (AIMSS).

OXFAM Nigeria, represented by Mr. Abdulaziz Musa congratulated ASSAPIN for organizing the AGM saying, “No doubt, Oxfam and ASSAPIN have been partners in progress working with Small Scale Farmers, adding “Oxfam is looking forward to seeing how it will support ASSAPIN in the years ahead.”

A representative of the National Assembly (NASS) Mr. Abdulaziz Yusuf, Deputy Clerk House Committee on Agriculture also commended the leadership and members of ASSAPIN for attaining such feet.

He assured that he would ensure that ASSAPIN- National Office is carried along within the ambits of his jurisdiction on matters that will facilitate the well-being of small scale farmers at the National Assembly, especially the very active National Programme Coordinator who is up doing, accordingly.