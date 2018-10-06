Aspirant calls for cancellation of senate primary in Nasarawa

Dr Dominic Bako, Senatorial aspirant from Nasarawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), who was disqualified from participating in the primaries of the party, has called for the cancelation of Nasarawa north senatorial primary.

The aspirant who expressed disappointment over his sudden disqualification at election point said it’s unjust and unconstitutional.

He however faulted emergence of Deputy Speaker, Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Rtd Hon. Godiya Akwashiki who claimed the senatorial ticket of the zone after defeating Mrs. Mary Enwogulu in the contest.

Speaking on behalf of the campaign Director General during a press conference in Akwanga, Hon. Garba Useni Shammah, said omission of their aspirant’s name, was deliberate act and so “dumbfounding, devastating, satanic, barbaric and therefore, unacceptable.

“Dr Dominic Bako has not, up till now, been informed by the party of the omission of his name, said,” I bought the Expression of Interest form and the Nomination form, completed the said forms, submitted and undergone the screening exercise at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja, my attention was not drawn to any fault line before, during, or after the earlier mentioned processes and procedures,” he stated