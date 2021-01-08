Asoluka raises alarm on Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General race

Sam Nzeh

Leading contender in the upcoming election to the post of the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr. Chris Asoluka, has raised the alarm on the opaque nature of the process leading to the election, insisting that for the poll to be transparent, credible, free and fair, he entirely aligns himself to the call by eminent leaders of Ndigbo for the postponement of the exercise for two months.

Asoluka made the call in a statement on Friday, stressing the reasons for the postponement of the election are germane, urgent and edifying as the collective future of Ndigbo is at stake.

According to him, the opaque drama in the name of “electoral process”, which is hasty, contrived, corrosive and disgraceful is capable of threatening the future of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as having a negative impact on Igbo race.

He regretted that as Wednesday, January 6, 2021, there were are no official guidelines as approved by Imeobi; No information on venues for elections at all levels; No official statement on costs of nomination forms, yet some people had paid and names drawn up for LGA elections that did not hold; and there was absence of official lists of National General Assembly statutory members and the ones that are associated with the states, as required by the Ohanaeze constitution, two days before the so-called National General Elections scheduled on 10 January, 2020.

Asoluka, who said he had been involved in two previous consecutive electoral processes, in 2012/13 as the chairman of the Electoral Committee and 2016/7 as a member of Prof Anya O Anya-led Electoral Committee that produced the incumbent President General, said: “Never have I witnessed the manner and magnitude of brazenness, total disregard for stakeholders’ sensibilities and basic dictates of transparency and fairness as being perpetrated by the current electoral committee.

“It can at best be described as a ”black-box” eagerly bidding its time to release the “white smoke” as in the Conclave of Cardinals once the time to announce the decision of a new Pope has been reached”.

He demanded for “an immediate and fair resolution that protects the sanctity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and guarantees that the voice of Ndigbo is not silenced by a shambolic election unbefitting of us. A stitch in time, they say, “saves nine”.

The statement reads: “In light of the troubling series of events, which directly and unashamedly contravene the fairness, transparency and independence of the upcoming Ohanaeze Ndigbo National General Elections scheduled for January 2021, I would like to appreciate and be guided by the tireless advocacy of a number of Ndigbo organizations and stakeholders, including a strong coalition of organisations, home and in the diaspora described as Global Igbo Leaders, for a transparent, credible and free/fair elections in a way that unites rather than divide and embarrass the Igbo nation.

“In the effort to achieve trust and faith in the electoral process, I also entirely align to the call for the standard tests of credible process espoused in recently released statement by some of our most eminent leaders under the style of Concerned Imeobi members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who advised for the postponement of the exercise for two (2) months. The reasons are germane, urgent and edifying as the collective future of Ndigbo is at stake.

“I hereby humbly join my own voice to raise public awareness and express my utmost shock at the very opaque drama in the name of “electoral process”, which is hasty contrived, corrosive and disgraceful capable of threatening the future of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as well as having a negative impact on Igbo race.

“For example, how can the apex Igbo organisation announce its electoral committee on 20 December 2020, wait nine (9) days to inaugurate it on the 29 December and then expect to deliver a credible election in two weeks?

“Similarly, how can the chairman of the Committee now act on his own for the whole committee? Given that the committee’s inaugural virtual meeting was on 2 January 2021, who approved that terse Press Release on General Elections 2021 issued on 30 December 2020, promising further publications which never was fulfilled?

How can an Ad hoc committee issue a regulation for elections without reference to, and approval as required in Article 10 VI under the Powers and Functions of The General Assembly, among others, gives it clearly the power “to make policies, rules, regulations and programmes”?

It is only Imeobi of Ohanaeze Ndigbo that “shall be responsible for rapid response of urgent issues”. How then does a so-called guideline proposed in a one-page release outlining “schedule of elections and delegate’ composition” not emanating from neither a committee meeting nor with Imeobi approval guide electoral conduct? It is a shocking infringement and violation ofConstitution which I cannot subscribe to.

“As succinctly reported in the Concerned Imeobi members’ statement, “the fundamentals for open, free, fair, credible and transparent elections have been breached brazenly”. I agree completely with its observations on the following situation as at Wednesday January 06, 2021:

“There are no official guidelines as approved by Imeobi; There has been no information on venues for elections at all levels; No official statement on costs of nomination forms, yet some people have paid and names drawn up for LGA elections that did not hold;

The absence of official lists of National General Assembly statutory members and the ones that are associated with the states, as required by the Ohanaeze constitution, two days before the so-called National General Elections scheduled on 10 January, 2020; and The “elected delegates” lists will come up at the earliest on Saturday January 09, 2021 with under a day to go, one wonders when the contestants will receive the delegates’ lists?

“Our elders say that one should speak the truth and call a spade a spade lest our silence be misconstrued for tacit endorsement.

What is wrong is wrong. We demand for an immediate and fair resolution that protects the sanctity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and guarantees that the voice of Ndigbo is not silenced by a shambolic election unbefitting of us. A stitch in time, they say, “saves nine”.