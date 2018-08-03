 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Asking Saraki to resign as Senate President is laughable – PDP to Adams Oshiomhole

August 3, 2018

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole’s call for Bukola Saraki to resign as Senate President has been slammed by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP,.

Oshiomole called for Saraki’s resignation while speaking to state house correspondents in Abuja yesterday.

Reacting to Oshiomole’s comment, the PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said ”The call for Bukola Saraki to resign as the senate president by the factional chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole is laughable and sickening. Well, Oshiomhole is playing his undertaker role perfectly”

Realwan Adesegun

