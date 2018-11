Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Tochukwu Oluehi make AWCON 2018 Group stage best XI

Super Falcons trio of goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, Asisat Oshoala, and skipper Onome Ebi have all been listed among the AWCON 2018 best XI from the group stage.

The best XI was announced via the CAF’s twitter page earlier on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Two other Super Falcons players made the substitute bench in persons of Desire Oparanozia and attacking midfielder Francesca Ordega.