Nigerian Asisat Oshoala scored the only goal for Barcelona as they defeated Montpellier 1-0 in international club friendly.

The third goal in three successive games helped the Spanish Side FC Barcelona Femení in the Primera División forward, wrap up their pre-season one high against Montpellier

The Spanish side were drawn against Juventus in the Women’s Champions League Round of 32 on Friday and aimed to end their tour on a high after wins over Marseille and Arsenal.

The French ladies were hoping to conclude their pre-season campaign on a fine note ahead of their French topflight opener against newly-promoted Stade de Reims.