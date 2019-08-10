Few days ago, Nigerian Female International football star, Asisat Oshoala hosted a house warming party for her parents in Lagos.

The Barcelona FC and Super Falcons star bought the building and remodeled it into a beautiful mansion for her loving parents.

The exclusive party was witnessed by close family and friends of the multiple winner of African Female Footballer of the Year.

Asisat Lamina Oshoala (MON) is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Spanish Side FC Barcelona Femení in the Primera División as a forward. She was named best player and was the highest goal scorer at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. She was also named best player and second top goal scorer with the Super Falcons team who won the 2014 African Women’s Championship.