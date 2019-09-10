.Your planned procession act of terrorism, desist from it, DSS, Police warn IMN

The stage is set for a likely showdown between the Department of State Services (DSS), the Police and the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites, over the planned ‘Ashura’ procession by the IMN today across the country.

This is even as DSS and the Police have warmed members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) that their planned annual ‘Ashura’ procession is illegal and would be viewed as an act of terrorism.

The warnings were contained in separate statements issued by the DSS and the Police in Abuja on Monday.

But, the proscribed group has vowed to proceed with the annual ‘Ashura’ march, asserting that it is their religious and constitutional right to observe the tenets and obligations of their religion.

Spokesman for the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, had on Sunday, insisted that no force in Nigeria can stop its members from carrying out their ‘Ashura’ procession nationwide today, stressing that it’s their religious rights as enshrined in the nation’s constitution.

According to him, “Ashura is a religious duty; nobody will ask us to stop it just like that.”

But, the DSS on Monday accused the Shiites of subversion and of planning to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

This allegation was contained in a statement issued by the DSS Public Relations Officer National Headquarters, Abuja, Dr. Peter Afunanya,

The DSS advised members of the group to desist from their course of action as the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on anyone engaging in such unholy acts.

The statement reads: “The DSS wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country to destabilise the nation.

“They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes. The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

“The DSS expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the DSS warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.”

It however, enjoined citizens to remain law -abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions action likely to inhibit public safety to the appropriate authorities, assuring that it would remain committed in the pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.

Also, the police on Monday, warned the Shiites against their intended planned protest, declaring that any procession by the group will amount to an act of terrorism.

Force Public Relations Officer, DSP Frank Mba, in a statement, observed that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019 of July 26, 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.

Consequently, the statement added that all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and would be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

“To this end, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the commissioners of police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.

‘’The IGP also enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

‘’In addition, the IGP has also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities by anyone or group of persons, under any guise whatsoever,’’ the statement added.

However, Ibrahim Musa giving justification for their planned march by the Shiites’ explained that “we are commemorating the death of our imam who was martyred. So if somebody is trying to martyr us that is his problem. So we are going out on Tuesday for our normal Ashura procession.

“Our procession is a peaceful one and it has been ending peacefully only that now the police want to disrupt it. But, if they disrupt it, they are the ones causing the chaos not we.

“Whenever we are observing our processions, we don’t carry arms, we don’t burn shops, and we just go out chanting our slogan, which is a constitutional right. We have the right to observe our procession peacefully.

“So, if somebody says we are not going to observe the procession, that is his problem; he is the one causing chaos and confusion and killing people. Up to date, nobody has said that the IMN has killed one single person.”

Responding to the proscription of the group and tag of being a terrorist group by the Federal Government, Musa said that “they proscribed us wrongly and we even challenged them in court. Therefore, what they are accusing us of are all lies.

“Among even the shameful lies is that we killed somebody in Sokoto. We went to court and the court absolved us from that; acquitted us and even awarded us damages, which up till now the Sokoto State government has not responded.”

“In broad day light, they have been killing us even here in Abuja. We have not been carrying weapons and there are no plans to carry weapons. So it is illegal for us to be declared as terrorists. Terrorists are those known to be carrying arms, we have not been carrying arms, so this government is just trying to kill us and if they have enough bullets, then let them continue.

“But, nobody will stop us from carrying out our religious duties. We are doing something which is lawful, constitutional and legal, and somebody is threatening to kill men, women and children, who are armless.”

The Ashura procession is embarked upon by the Shiites worldwide in memory of the death of Husayn Ibn Ali in the battle of Karbala in Iraq.

He is believed to be the third Shia Imam. Husayn was the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and son of Ali ibn Abi Talib, believed to be the first Shia Imam