Former Ogun East senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election, Deji Ashiru, has joined the state government and other well-meaning indigenes of the state to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world with a palliative.

Ashiru made this known on Monday during a media chat with journalists in Lagos.

He said: “I have decided to give N5,000 each to 400 beneficiaries and second batch will be N2,000 each for 1, 000 beneficiaries as a form of palliative for COVID-19 lockdown in Ogun East Senatorial District.

“The recipients which are the vulnerable and poor have started receiving the money directly in their accounts since Sunday and we hope to be done by today.”

Speaking further, he said his EDA Foundation already has the data base of the vulnerable and the poor within the senatorial district over the years which made it possible to interact with them directly.

He however, admonished all to keep praying to God to cease the plague ravaging not only the country, but the world at large.

In addition, he urged the people to observe a high level of personal hygiene such as washing their hands with soap under running water, use alcohol- based sanitizers as well as maintain social distancing as key tips to preventing the spread of the virus.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent thanked Ashiru for his humanitarian gesture which will go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the common man.

It would be recalled that Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, had announced a lockdown in the state last week but explained that markets would be open every two days during the lockdown.