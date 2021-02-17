Ash Wednesday: Catholic cleric urges Christians not to lose hope

Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu of Catholic Church of the Presentation, Festac Town, Lagos State, has urged Christians in the country not to lose hope because of the challenges they face.

The priest gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos as the Catholic faithful observe Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday, observed each year by Christians, marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season (not counting Sundays) marked by repentance, fasting, reflection, and ultimately celebration.

READ ALSO: Full list of high-profile defections to APC in 1 week

The 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where Satan tempted him.

Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for similar fasting, marking an intentional season of focus on Christ’s life, ministry, sacrifice and resurrection.

Godonu, who is also the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, also urged them to see the Lenten season as a period of reflection and time to renew hope in God.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had made things difficult for a lot people, leading to despair and depression.

“It is not really easy for any institution or individual but there is hope; we, Christians should always remember Jesus is above everything.

“It is in Him we live and move and have our beings.

“So, He who has created us in His image and likeness will not leave us alone,’’ he said.

Quoting from the Bible’s Book of Hebrews, Chapter 13 verse 8, the priest assured that Jesus Christ has not changed from caring and loving his followers.

According to Godonu, research has shown that those who go through depression are those that lack faith.

“Nobody should despair or give up hope, nobody should become depressed.

“If you have faith in Jesus, you have connection with Him, your faith in Him, even in the time of suffering will bring you joy and happiness,’’ the priest said.

He urged Christians to be sensitive to the needs of one other, adding that they should not disregard the COVID-19 guidelines but ensure they obeyed all the protocols to keep safe. (NAN)