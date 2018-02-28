Asahi Brands Limited

…reinforces focus on passenger car radial category

Showcasing its commitment and increased focus on the growing Nigeria market, Asahi Brands Limited, the tyre distributor for Bridgestone and Firestone, has reinforced focus on passenger car radial category by launching new Asahi Tyre Zone.

The Asahi Tyre Zone has been opened in association with Bridgestone Middle East (BSME). Bridgestone is the number one premium tyre manufacturer in world.

These outlets are designed to provide customers with an enhanced retail experience and a better feel for the brand and passenger car radials on display.

Speaking on the inauguration of the Asahi Tyre Zone in Lagos, Director, Sales, Bridgestone Middle East & Africa, Stefano Sanchini said, “over the past two to three turbulent years we have been making steady inroads into the Nigerian market as this is a pivotal market for our growth in the African sub-continent.

” Our product range fits well with the Nigerian consumer requirements and with the support of our key distribution and retail partners in Nigeria, we have been able to penetrate most of the key institutional and replacement tyre market segments.

“Now, with the reviving economy in Nigeria, we believe it is the perfect time to step up our customer focus in this market with the established branded retail chain Asahi Tyre Zones .”

Also, the Director, Auto Division, Afriventures, Anil Sahgal said, “the growing passenger vehicle segment of Lagos, along with entire Nigeria, has a lot of potential for us. The age old partnership with Bridgestone has enabled us to secure a strong customer acknowledgement for our products.”

He added that, “the Asahi Tyre Zones will help us increase visibility for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands, and will endear us further for the consumers, as they experience our world-class products and services.”

With developing road infrastructure, Nigeria has above 90 per cent radialisation levels in the passenger vehicle segment.

Asahi Brands Limited, with its Bridgestone and Firestone car radials, which had already received high acceptance from Nigerian customers, is keen to further establish the dual brand at the top tier of the car radials market.

The passenger car tyres portfolio is capable of servicing nearly 90 per cent of the Nigerian car tyre market, which is currently, one of the largest in the African continent.

The Asahi Tyre Zones, follow a modern up-market retail format for selling tyres, ensuring ample visual appeal, comfort and convenience to customers, and providing an opportunity to learn about the product’s applications and performance before making the final purchase.

With the opening of Asahi Tyre Zones, Asahi Brands Limited now has six such branded retail outlets in Nigeria.