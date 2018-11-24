Asa to Headline Spice Lifestyle Honors

Africa’s Premium Lifestyle and Fashion TV channel, Spice TV is raising the bar this year as it debuts the first of its kind award show tagged ‘Spice Lifestyle Honors’.

The hottest celebrities, fashion icons and style connoisseurs in Africa will converge at the prestigious Eko Convention Center of Eko Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 to honor and celebrate the best in the African fashion and style industry on a night filled with lots of exciting activities.

The highlight of the show would be live performances by talented artistes such as Bez, Adekunle Gold, Falana including multi-award winning singer, songwriter and resident artiste of the evening, Asa.

Known for soulful voice and sold out concerts, Asa will grace the stage to serenade guests with some of her hit songs all night long.

Guests will also enjoy an exceptional fashion showcase by top designers in Africa such as David Tlale (South Africa), Patience Torlowei (Nigeria), Chulaap (South Africa), Osei Duro (Ghana) and Orapeleng (South Africa) including fresh talents in the fashion industry such as Pepper Row, Orizu, Red Button and Boy Martin.

Some of the award categories for Spice Lifestyle Honors include Male & Female Lead in a Movie, Fashion Business of the Year, Telecom Company of the Year, CSR Brand of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Lifestyle Product of the Year, Outstanding Achiever of the Year Award, Design Company of the Year and more.