The Nigerian Football Federation announced its multi-year partnership agreement with top Italian football club, AS Roma, on Friday in Abuja in the presence of the honourable Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare and the Permanent Secretary of the the Ministry. Mr. Olusade Adesola.

The partnership, is aimed at collaborating together on and off the pitch, with one long term objective being for the club to help further grow and improve all levels of football in Nigeria.

AS Roma will offer the NFF technical and operational support and advice in the areas of youth coaching, player development, football administration and digital media best practices.

In return, the NFF will collaborate with the AS Roma in their projects and development Initiatives in Nigeria.

On hand at the unveiling ceremony were NFF President Amaju Pinnick and his Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko alongside the entire Board members of the NFF and AS Roma’s Head of Academy, Massimo Tarantino and Paul Rogers, Head of Strategy at Roma.

President Amaju Pinnick expressed is excitement about the partnership saying for AS Roma to choose Nigeria Federation over all other African federation shows how much Nigeria football brand is respected and recognised.

The Chief Global Sport Officer at AS Roma, Manolo Zubiria, promised a ground-breaking partnership for both parties as they look forward to developing more playe to play professionally.