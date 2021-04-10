As Ramadan approaches, 6 Sunnah Fruits of the Prophet (SAW) to be taken

Ramadan, Muslims claim that Islam is an eternal religion that has been steadily revealed to humanity through a series of prophets, with the final and full revelation of the faith coming through Prophet Muhammad in the 7th century CE.

Saudi Arabia’s desert city of Mecca Muhammad was born in the city of Mecca in the Saudi Arabian kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the year 570.

He was a profoundly spiritual man who spent much of his time on Mount Hira in meditation.

According to the Qur’an’s traditional version, he was meditating in a cave on the mountain one night in 610 when he was visited by the angel Jibreel, who told him to recite.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is the month of fasting for Muslims all over the world.

It is advisable to take dates during Iftar as the second thing after water.

Daily Times gathered that Dates are a natural healer that are harvested from the dates palm tree. They are a single stone fruit with edible flesh that are enjoyed by both young and old.

Today, we rely on science, dieticians, and health 24 to guide our dietary choices.

Carbohydrates, both good and poor, fats, and sugars, both good and bad. Fruit, while generally healthy, has a good, better, and best ranking. 1400 years ago, the Quran and Sunnah consulted on the best of these.

Pomegranates – The fruit of Jannah

“There is not a pomegranate that does not have a pip from one of the pomegranates from the garden of Jannah,” said the Prohet Mohamed (SAW).

Olives

It is thought to be an excellent treatment for skin and for giving hair strength. It aids in the healing of stomach inflammation and has been related to the slowing of the aging process.

Hazrat Muhammad used to take it and recommended it to others because of its powerful healing properties.

Figs – The seedless fruit

“If I had to mention a fruit that descended from heaven, I would say this is it because the paradisiacal fruits do not have pits…,” the Prophet (SAWS) said. eat these fruits since they help with gout, haemorrhoids, and piles.” (According to Bukhari)

Grapes – Fruit of the Gardens

In the Prophet Muhammed S.A.W.’s Medicine Grapes and melons were also favorites of ALLAH’S Messenger, NABI MUHAMMED (SAWS). Despite the prohibition on wine, the Quran mentions grapes six times.

In reality, grape juice has recently been discovered to be a rich source of flavanoids, which have been shown to reduce cancer risk, lower cholesterol, prevent artery hardening, and combat heart disease.

Dates – Fruit of the Deserts

The value of dates for one’s health is well known, and it is also stated in the Quran. They were sent to the Holy Prophet (SAW) as gifts, and He enjoyed eating them.

“He who eats seven ‘Ajwa dates every morning will not be affected by poison or magic on the day he eats them,” He (SAW) said, referring to the many benefits of dates. (According to Bukhari)

Bananas – A Fruit of Blessings

“Amid thornless lote-trees, and banana-trees (with fruits), one above another, and extended shade, and constant water, and ample fruit, neither intercepted nor forbidden,” says the Quran.