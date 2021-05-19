As a nation, peace is all we need – NCPC

By Tom Okpe

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, (NCPC) Yakubu Pam has noted that in spite of recent challenges confronting us as a nation, all we need is peace.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday while recieving a delegation of Fhaplain Ambassador for Peace Mission in hos office, Abuja; emphasising on the importance of Peace in the country and urged Nigerians to give more energy to achieve it.

Rev Pam stressed that the word peace, and peace organization have been abused saying; “People who work for peace have different motives, some for relevance and some for money.

“Nigeria needs selfless people who would make sacrifices to help the government and people in peace building.”

The Executive Secretary further informed that he would monitor activities of the Chaplain Ambassador of Peace Mission before engaging them in his peacebuilding and service to humanity, commending them for transparency and integrity which was clearly demonstrated in the registration of the organization as a Non-Governmental body with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

In his earlier remarks, the Chaplain General, Dr. Maurice Nwokocha who led the delegation said their purpose of visit was to seek partnership and collaboration with the Commission to enhance and harness its services, partaking in pilgrimage exercise.