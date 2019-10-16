Ahead of the November 16 governorship election, 45 political parties in Kogi have endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for a second term in office.

Governor Yahaya Bello

Bello is contesting for a second term of office under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Coalition of Political Parties (CPP) in Kogi, at a news briefing, in Lokoja, the capital, said that its endorsement of the governor was sequel to his good works in the last four years.

The CPP chairman, Dr Sani Teidi, said the various political parties have objectively analysed all the parties and candidates contesting the 2019 Kogi State governorship elections and realised the incumbent governor is “head and shoulders above the rest.”

He said that the first term of Governor Bello has been very successful.

He said that the administration has improved Kogi State in the various indices of development, and eliminated ethnic, religious and class differences among the people.

He lauded the governor for his policies of inclusion and proportional distribution of appointments and projects among all constituencies of the state, adding they are minded to help in the actualisation of the governor’s quest for a second term.

“In view of the following, we warn in the strongest term possible that the increasingly ethnic coloration which some other parties and their candidates are giving to their campaign is serious disincentive, both to the coalition and to voters in Kogi State.

“We appeal to all political parties to bind themselves to respect for the rule of law by playing according to the rules before, during and after the election,” he said.

The CPP however charged the governor to see his endorsement as a call to provide even more transformational leadership to Kogi State, rather than a victory over the opposition.

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Chief Edward Onoja said that the endorsement of his principal was for the unity, interest and the development of the state adding that, it will go a long way to show what election is all about.

He said that Bello has continued to unite Kogi State, stressing that, his first term in office has broken the barriers of ethnic and religious differences in the state.

The former Chief of Staff to the governor said that with over four million people, it is imperative to break the long existing oligarchy in the state.

He admonished all to go out and advocate for a violence free election in November.

Political parties that endorsed Bello’s return bid include: KOWA, DA, APA, LP, NNPP, YES PARTY, AGAP, MMN, ABP, AA, SNG, NPC, NAC, BNPP, DPP, ABDP, PDC and CAP.

Others are: AP, AD, GPN, PPN,NCP, YDP, JMPP, ZLP, PPP, HDP, AAC and PRP.

Also included in the endorsement spree are the NPM, ACPN, UPP, ACD, NEPP, NDLP, NRM, AGA, DPC, NUP, RBNP, RAP, CNP, PDM and NDCP.