A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kuje FCT, on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old artisan, Suleiman Bala, to three months in prison for stealing building materials valued at N80, 000.

Magistrate Jim Taribo sentenced Bala after he pleaded guilty to the two count charge of conspiracy and theft.

The convict, who resides at Shadadi area in Kuje, however, begged the court for leniency.

Taribo, who did not give the convict any option of fine, said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others with similar intentions.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Samuel Ocheche, had told the court that the complainant, Daniel Bako, reported the matter at the Kuje police station on Oct. 10.

The prosecutor said Bala and two others, now at large, entered the complainant’s shop and stole building materials valued N80, 000.

The offences, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 96 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)