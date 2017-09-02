EID-EL-KABIR;BUHARI celebrates with NYSC members

says programme on courseas trailer crushed two worshipers in Ogun state
Contrary to insinuations that the reason for the establishing of the
National Youths service corps, has been defeated, the president
Commander of the Armed forces ,President Muhammadu Buhari on the
occation of EID-EL Kabir, says he is pleased to see the National Youth
Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that
inspired its creation in 1973.
According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential
spokesman, the president said this while speaking to journalists at
his country home after the eid-el-kabir prayers on Friday.
Buhari said the NYSC scheme had over the years continued to pursue the
purpose of integrating the country, adding that the diversity of
cultures remained Nigeria’s greatest strength.
“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of
the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other
cultures,’’ he said.
The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly
from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the
dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.
H said graduates from the north, who served in the southern states,
also learnt a lot from the diversity that had made Nigeria a unique
country.
Recalling his experience of working in various parts of the country as
an army officer, the president said serving in some southern parts of
the country like Lagos and Ibadan were very rich experiences.
Corps members in Daura always thronged the president’s residence for
the eid-el-kabir.
The president was accompanied to the eid-el-kabir prayers by
presidential aides, members of his family, and neighbours.
Meanwhile residents of Ijebu-Igbo community of Ogun state celebrate
the festival with mixed feeling as two persons were killed when a
truck ploughed through a gathering of Muslim worshippers on Friday.
According to our source, the incident happened while they were
observing the Eid-ed-Kabir prayers.
A police officer was also reported “killed by a stray bullet in an
ensuing melee shortly after the incident, throwing the entire
community into confusion and mourning”.
The newspaper reported that a witness said the truck, which was
carrying wood, had a break failure before ramming into the
worshippers, leaving tens of others critically injured.
“I do not see reason why these trucks should be allowed to operate
today. Me and my family escaped this narrowly. As I speak to you three
persons had died. It is very bad here this morning. The question is
why should the truck be allowed to work today? Why? it quoted the
witness as saying.
It added that the death of the policeman occurred when sporadic
gunshots by the policemen drafted to quell looming violent protest by
worshippers against the truck and its owners hit of him.
Residents were also reported to have claimed that the driver of the
truck, Ope Sulaiman from Oke Agbo took to his heels.
Goke Adekunbi, Chairman of Ijebu Igbo West local council development
council area, was said to have appealed for calm assuring residents
that necessary steps would be taken on the matter.
Idu Jude and agency report