EID-EL-KABIR;BUHARI celebrates with NYSC members

says programme on courseas trailer crushed two worshipers in Ogun state

Contrary to insinuations that the reason for the establishing of the

National Youths service corps, has been defeated, the president

Commander of the Armed forces ,President Muhammadu Buhari on the

occation of EID-EL Kabir, says he is pleased to see the National Youth

Service Corps (NYSC) achieving the purpose of national unity that

inspired its creation in 1973.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential

spokesman, the president said this while speaking to journalists at

his country home after the eid-el-kabir prayers on Friday.

Buhari said the NYSC scheme had over the years continued to pursue the

purpose of integrating the country, adding that the diversity of

cultures remained Nigeria’s greatest strength.

“I am always pleased to see corps members in Daura and other parts of

the country. From the postings, we get to learn more about other

cultures,’’ he said.

The president said the large number of corps members in Daura, mostly

from the southern part of the country, was an indication that the

dream of a unified Nigeria remained a reality.

H said graduates from the north, who served in the southern states,

also learnt a lot from the diversity that had made Nigeria a unique

country.

Recalling his experience of working in various parts of the country as

an army officer, the president said serving in some southern parts of

the country like Lagos and Ibadan were very rich experiences.

Corps members in Daura always thronged the president’s residence for

the eid-el-kabir.

The president was accompanied to the eid-el-kabir prayers by

presidential aides, members of his family, and neighbours.

Meanwhile residents of Ijebu-Igbo community of Ogun state celebrate

the festival with mixed feeling as two persons were killed when a

truck ploughed through a gathering of Muslim worshippers on Friday.

According to our source, the incident happened while they were

observing the Eid-ed-Kabir prayers.

A police officer was also reported “killed by a stray bullet in an

ensuing melee shortly after the incident, throwing the entire

community into confusion and mourning”.

The newspaper reported that a witness said the truck, which was

carrying wood, had a break failure before ramming into the

worshippers, leaving tens of others critically injured.

“I do not see reason why these trucks should be allowed to operate

today. Me and my family escaped this narrowly. As I speak to you three

persons had died. It is very bad here this morning. The question is

why should the truck be allowed to work today? Why? it quoted the

witness as saying.

It added that the death of the policeman occurred when sporadic

gunshots by the policemen drafted to quell looming violent protest by

worshippers against the truck and its owners hit of him.

Residents were also reported to have claimed that the driver of the

truck, Ope Sulaiman from Oke Agbo took to his heels.

Goke Adekunbi, Chairman of Ijebu Igbo West local council development

council area, was said to have appealed for calm assuring residents

that necessary steps would be taken on the matter.

Idu Jude and agency report