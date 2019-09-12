Former gunner boss who has been out of work since May 28 after ending his 21-year stay in north London is set to begin a new journey with FIFA.

According to reports, Arsene Wenger returned to football after taking up a technical role with FIFA.

Wenger is set to take up many of the responsibilities from AC Milan new Chief Football Officer and FIFA Deputy Secretary General, Zvonimir Boban.

Following prolonged talks with FIFA football’s international governing body, Wenger will be confirmed soon.