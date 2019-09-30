Arsenal earned a third win from three at the start of their Women’s Super League title defense with a classy display against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 4-0 win

The Gunners’ convincing win was capped with England’s Jordan Nobbs’ first goal since her return from a lengthy knee injury that saw her miss the World Cup.

Before that, the hosts scored three times after slick passing on the deck.

Kim Little’s low effort, Vivianne Miedema’s strike and Danielle van de Donk’s calm finish put them in control.

The ladies made their boss Joe Montemurro happy with an incredible game having 76% possession, 11 shots, 5 shots on target and zero foul.