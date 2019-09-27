Unai Emery requested that his players write down and submit the names of their preferred choices for his five-man leadership group.

Unai Emery has put the Arsenal captaincy to a vote between Xhaka, Ozil, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis and David Luiz.

Arsenal’s head coach has yet to officially announce who will replace the now departed Laurent Koscielny as skipper, although Granit Xhaka has worn the armband in every Premier League game so far this season.

Just as he did last year, Emery has stated that he wants to name five captains as part of a leadership group and had said he would reveal who those players would be last week.

But, speaking prior to the Europa League tie at Eintracht Frankfurt, the Spaniard said he had decided to postpone making an announcement until after the Carabao Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.