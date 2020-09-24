Arsenal sign Alex Runarsson as Martinez replacement

Runar Alex Runarsson has joined Arsenal in a 4-year deal to play second fiddle to Bernd Leno after Emiliano Martinez left to Aston Villa last week.
Speaking on Runarsson’s signing the club manager Mikel Arteta on the club website said: ‘We want to create healthy competition for places and we look forward to seeing Alex bring further depth to the goalkeeping position.’
Technical director Edu said: ‘We’re very pleased to welcome Alex to our squad.
‘We have been monitoring him for some time and from the analysis, he has strong attributes that we look for in a goalkeeper and as a person.’
Daily Times gathered that Alex Runarsson would wear the club’s number 13 jersey.
