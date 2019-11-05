Arsenal have sacked eight members of staff as part of an extensive behind-the-scenes overhaul, according to reports.

Among those to leave the north London club is head of youth scouting Steve Morrow, who was told he is no longer needed in his role.

Morrow represented the Gunners as a player from 1988 to 1997, and famously scored the winner in the 1993 Coca-Cola Cup final against Sheffield Wednesday before being dropped by Tony Adams in the post-match celebrations and breaking his arm.

The others staff members who are believed to have been axed include Kevin Beadell, Dan Rice and Dave Lee, who each held recruitment positions at the Emirates.