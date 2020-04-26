Arsenal players are expected back in training on Monday at their London Colney training ground.

According to reports, it will be a partial re-opening with this being a cautious step towards normality amid the Covid-19 shutdown.

The training ground’s 10 pitches, which have been maintained by a skeleton staff over the past six weeks while the complex was officially closed after manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that he had been diagnosed by the virus.

“Players will be permitted access to our London Colney training grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All Colney buildings remain closed. Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home,” a spokesperson from the club confirmed to the Guardian.

It is understood that the players will be operating on a strict rota basis, with small groups on-site at any one time.

The session won’t involve groups with the squad expected to operate on strict guidelines with a sharply decreased risk of flouting government regulations.

The move comes a week after Granit Xhaka, David Luiz, Nicolas Pépé and Alexandre Lacazette were reminded of their responsibilities in theses period after all (bar Lacazette) were photographed training or playing in north London parks.