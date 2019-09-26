An Arsenal fan was stabbed to death on his way to watch a match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest F.C with his friend.

Tashan Daniel was killed in a “senseless attack” at a Tube station in front of shocked commuters.

The 20 year old was on his way to watch his beloved Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest just before 4pm on Tuesday.

British Transport Police said two other men provoked a fight with the pair, during which Tashan was stabbed in front of horrified passengers.

Detective chief inspector Sam Blackburn said: “Tashan was an upstanding young man.