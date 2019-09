Daniel James who made his debut on Aug 11, 2019 is said to be a man in a hurry who launches attacks at blistering speed.

The 21 year-old Welsh has scored 3 goals in 5 appearances in the premier league.

Man U forward, Rashford on the other hand has 3 goals to his name not enough to beat Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang tops the premier league score board with 7 goals in 5 appearances earning the 30 year-old Gabonese the lord of goals spot.