…Keeping mum is self- indicting, party tells Presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the reported arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s known confidant, Nasir Danu, at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged passport scam and money laundering smears the President’s touted anti – corruption crusade.

Challenging the Presidency to speak out on the issue, the PDP insisted that the silence on the matter since the report of Danu’s arrest and deportation is self-indicting, particularly given his reported confessions and alleged links to persons closely related to Mr. President.

This, according to the party, is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that “he was caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency”.

The PDP as well demanded an explanation from the Buhari Presidency on this huge scandal and allegations that ” Danu’s has been in the business of connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira get frittered.”

Party spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday said “the PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among other government agencies.

“The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with Nigerians demanding for investigations”.

The PDP, therefore, charged the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous racket.

“Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behooves on the Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this huge allegation”, said the party.