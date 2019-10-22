Ahead of Exercise Crocodile Smile 4, scheduled to hold from November 8 to December 23, the Nigerian Army, 81 Division, has put together a day training for security personnel drawn from various security agencies in Lagos and Ogun states.

At the training which held on Monday at 9 Brigade Headquarters in Ikeja, participating security personnel were advised to collaborate in ending the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Speaking at the training with the theme ‘Inter-Agency Corporation: Imperatives for Efficient Operations’, the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai noted that the exercise is expected to strengthen the cooperation and synergy amongst security agencies in tackling common security challenges confronting the nation.

Buratai in his address stated that the exercise will also feature civil-military relations activities such as medical and educational outreaches, as well as the renovation of infrastructures.

According to the COAS who was represented by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 81 Division, Maj. – Gen. Olu Irefin, “ The objectives of the exercise is to improve troops and relevant security agencies operational capacity as well as strengthen cooperation and synergy in tackling common security challenges confronting our nation.

“ Since the inception of the exercise in 2015, it has recorded modest achievements in the area of degrading the activities of militants; destruction of kidnappers’ dens, the rescue of kidnapped victims and destruction of cultists’ camps. This has pushed criminal elements to other parts of the country, thus necessitating Operation Crocodile Smile 2 and 3.

“ The exercise which will be conducted with the support of sister services and relevant security agencies will include civil-military activities like medical and educational outreaches as well as the renovation of social amenities. CIMIC activities are expected to impact positively on the host communities and have also been incorporated into the exercise package.”

On the benefits of the one-day training, the Special Guest of Honour, the Flag Officer Commanding, FOC, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, noted that the training will promote efficiency.

Daji said, “ The exercise has tow basic objectives which are the training and operational objectives. The training objectives are to practice commanders and staff officers in the art of military decision-making process, staff liaison and conduct of riverine operations. It will also practice troops in combat responsibilities in internal security operations and promote efficient joint operations in 81 Division Area of Responsibility, AOR.

“ The conduct of the exercise will feature aspects of civil-military cooperation, media, psychological operation, rules of engagement and the observance of international humanitarian law in the conduct of joint operations. Let me also stress here that the exercise will be supported by the NN, NAF, Nigeria Police, DSS, and other security agencies in Lagos and Ogun states.

“ It is, therefore, my hope that the strategic end state of the training day, will assist in carrying out the myriad of internal security responsibilities especially those that concern the protection of lives as well as critical national assets against unwarranted attacks and sabotage. The exercise is also expected to metamorphose into real operations if a potent threat is encountered.”

The 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier – General Musa Awwal Etsu-Ndagi, stressed that the exercise will ensure that Nigerians enjoy their yuletide in peace, without any security hitch.

The training drew personal from the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian AirForce, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of State Security Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service, LASTMA, amongst others.