Army to investigate assault of Lagos woman by soldier

Chioma Joseph, Lagos.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Victoria Island in Lagos, has said it will investigate the alleged assault of a woman, simply identified as Olaide, by soldiers at Sangotedo Area of Ajah.

Olaide had reportedly received the beating of her life from a soldier on Wednesday, for refusing to greet him.

The victim who was running an errand at about 5p.m., said maintained her only offence was ignoring the soldier, who felt entitled to greetings from passersby.

READ ALSO: Widow of vendor killed by Gbajabiamila’s aide disassociates self from N500m demands

The victim and her friends took to social media to share the experience, while calling for justice.

Reacting to the viral video the Acting Army Public Relations Officer, Major Osoba Olaniyi said necessary action has been taken.

Olaniyi also revealed that the soldier is a Naval personnel. “ Contained in one link is a video going viral on the social media particularly by Sahara reporters . in the footage it was alleged that some soldiers deployed at Sangotedo around Ajah maltreated a young lady for refusing to greet them.

“ I wish to inform you all that appropriate investigation will be conducted and necessary action will be taken accordingly. The soldier was a naval personnel, ” he said.