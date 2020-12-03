Army set to mobilize spiritual leaders on insurgency fight

The Nigerian Army says it will reinforce the role of religious leaders in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in the North East.

On Wednesday in Abuja, Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, In a statement, said the Chaplain and Islamic Directorates of the Nigerian Army commenced effort to reinforce the campaign in 2019 when it organized the first edition of Spiritual Warfare seminar to engage religious/spiritual leaders from across the country.

Daily Times reports that the Acting Director said the second edition of the seminar has been slated to hold on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the program is expected to sensitize and mobilize religious/spiritual leaders to enlighten and educate their followers on the true and correct tenets of Islamic and Christian religions.

He said the move is to ensure that youth are not easily brainwashed by the devilish and wicked teachings of Boko haram’s ideology.

“The seminar is also intended to stimulate renewed vigour to finding ways of curtailing and tackling Boko haram’s extremism and recruitment drive using counter-narratives.

He said “This is due to the fact that terrorism is about the battle of the inner consciousness and the struggle for winning the hearts and minds of the people,”.

