Army School of Languages, Ovim graduates 48

The Nigeria Army, Friday graduated 48 students made up of Majors and Captains at the Army School of Languages, Ovim Isuikwuato LGA. The event was graced by notable Abians including Chief Dr David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex who was invited at the epoch making event to share ideas with the generals and soldiers on nation building The APGA senatorial candidate for Abia North, Chief David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex was at the occasion with his campaign team which included the Deputy Director General, Bourdex campaign organisation, Barr. Udo Udoma and Director of Administration, Mr. Peter Ogbuji amongst others. The Ugoena of Abiriba was on hand to share ideas with the Generals as well as the officers on nation Building. He used the opportunity to commend the former Chief of Army Staff, Rtd Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika on his foresight for establishing the Army school at Isuikwuato. He reminded the audience that it is one thing to have an opportunity and another thing to utilize that opportunity for the benefit of your people. He further reminded them that it is one thing to have resources and another thing to use those resources to better the lot of the people. Chief Bourdex described the school at Isuikwuato as a legacy that cannot be uprooted, stating that the people of Isuikwuato, Abia State and eastern Nigeria will forever stand to benefit from all the developmental influence that school will attract to the area. He thanked the commandant in charge of the Institute, Brig Gen. Benjamin Ipiyomi, Rt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, and the Brigade commander in charge of 14 Brigade, Nigeria Army Ohafia, Brigadier Gen. AK Ibrahim who was also in attendance at the event. Sunday Nwakanma, Umuahia