The Nigeria Army has urged residents and traders in Enugu not to panic as it carries out a sanitation exercise at Ogbete Main Market and its environs within Enugu metropolis.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations 82 Division, said in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday that the exercise was part of the Exercise “Atilogwu Udo 1’’.

He urged residents of the metropolis to support and cooperate with the troops to ensure a successful conduct of the exercise.

He said: “Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public that it will be conducting an environmental sanitation exercise for Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1.

“The exercise will take place at Old Park/Holy Ghost area in the Ogbete Main Market axis and it environs in Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m.

“The exercise is part of the civil-military-cooperation activities designed by the Division in support of its host community as part of preparation for the commencement of Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1 in Enugu State and South-East zone in general’’.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigerian Army, on Oct. 16, announced the renaming of one of its annual training exercises in the South-East code-named, “Exercise Egwu Eke” to “Exercise Atilogwu Udo’’.

Before the change of name, Exercise Egwu Eke, otherwise known as Python Dance, had been conducted for three successful years.