Army releases list of candidates for SSC, DSSC recruitment
The Nigerian Army has released the list of candidates shortlisted for Short Service Combatant Commission (SSC) 45/2019 and Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 24/2019 Selection Board, scheduled to take place from 4th – 18th January 2019. According to an Army statement on Thursday, the selection exercise for SSC will take place at NDA Old Site Kawo, Kaduna, Kaduna State, while that of the DSSC will hold at 20 Battalion Barracks Serti Baruwa, Taraba State. A list of the candidates selected for either the DSSC and the SSC can be found here. The Nigerian Army had earlier warned Nigerians seeking to be enlisted into its service to be cautious of fraudsters. It gave the advice in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Monday. The Army said candidates are not required to pay any fee for its 78 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI). It also asked them to disregard a purported advert for recruitment displaying numbers for help and information, saying fraudsters were behind it.
