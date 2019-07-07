…I want the president to pay my pension – Veteran pleads

Chioma Joseph

Adama Adaku, 104-year-old World War ll veteran of the Nigerian Army, was on Saturday conferred with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation award.

While receiving the award, Adaku who hails from Banue state called on the President Muhammadu Bihari led Government to pay him his pension.

Although a practicing farmer in Kogi, Adaku lamented that since he was discharged as a Private from the Nigerian Army in 1957 he was yet to be paid his pension,

In his words, “I joined the Royal West African Frontier Force in 1942 in Markurdi, Benue State. Trained in Laguna and deployed to India during the World War II. I fought at Calacutta.

“I returned to Lagos in 1946 and was of the 4 Brigade Guard Group until I was discharged in that same year.

”I rejoined the Nigerian Army in 1950 in Zaria and was finally discharged in 1957 as a private soldier.

“I’m currently a farmer in Abejukolo in Omala Local Government Area in Kogi State.

“I have not being paid my pension since I was discharged and I’m appealing to the federal government to look into the matter so I can get my pension,” he said.

Daily Times reports that over 20 others were also recognised and awarded by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai at the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Lagos.

Buratai said NADCEL provides the Nigerian Army the opportunity to celebrate and honour deserving personnel, both serving and retired.

He also disclosed that each awardee would go home with a cash price of N2 million each.

President Muhammadu Bihari, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, conferred the awards on the awardees.

The President who was ably represented by his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo said, “ To today’s award recipients, let me make it clear that you are our heroes, and we are very proud of you. I congratulate you all on the honour coming your way today, in recognition of your selfless and exceptional contributions to the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in the last 12 months.

“To the awardees in the ranks of veterans of the Second World War, the veterans of the civil war and members of the Nigerian Legion, our nation remains indebted to you for your service, congratulations.”